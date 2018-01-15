14 Chinese hurt in Thai boat blast

Home » Nation

A speedboat carrying 27 Chinese tourists exploded in front of Phi Phi Le island in the southern Thailand province of Krabi yesterday, injuring 16 people, police on the island said.

The King Poseidon speedboat was ferrying the Chinese tourists from the nearby resort island of Phuket to Phi Phi before its engine caught fire and exploded, injuring 14 Chinese tourists and two crew members, police said, adding that the authority is still investigating the cause of the explosion.

Five Chinese were seriously injured, according to the Consulate-General of China in Songkhla.

Phi Phi hospital staff said that seven people have been sent to hospitals in Phuket for further treatment and nine have been discharged.

Local media said there was a fuel leak. The captain went to check the engine and it suddenly exploded, Xinhua news agency reported.

The fire quickly spread, prompting all the passengers to scramble for swimming vests and jump into the sea, Xinhua said.

Beach resorts and islands in southern Thailand are major tourist attractions. The Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports expects the country to welcome up to 38 million tourists this year, up from around 35 million last year, 10 million of whom were tourists from China.