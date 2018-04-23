The story appears on
Page A9
April 23, 2018
Free for subscribers
17 dead as boats capsize
Seventeen people were confirmed dead after two dragon boats overturned on Saturday in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
The accident happened at about 1:30pm when two dragon boats, 18 meters long with a capacity of 30 passengers each, overturned during a practice session on Taohuajiang River in Guilin, the regional capital. About 60 people fell into the water. Eight boats and over 200 people were dispatched for the rescue operation, which ended around 10pm.
Authorities in Guilin said villagers in Dunmu Village organized the practice session without notifying police beforehand.
Two organizers have been detained.
