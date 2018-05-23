The story appears on
Page A6
May 23, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
18 arrested for toxic waste dumping
Eighteen suspects have been arrested for dumping 1,000 tons of hazardous waste in north China’s Hebei Province, local authorities said yesterday.
Police in Xingtai City said they received a report of unknown waste dumping in Liucun Township in December and found more than 200 oil drums of black grease with a pungent odor covering the land. An investigation found the waste was transported from Zouping County in eastern Shandong Province at a cost of 1,200 yuan (US$190) per truck and dumped directly in Liucun.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.