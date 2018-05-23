Advanced Search

18 arrested for toxic waste dumping

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 23, 2018 | Print Edition

Eighteen suspects have been arrested for dumping 1,000 tons of hazardous waste in north China’s Hebei Province, local authorities said yesterday.

Police in Xingtai City said they received a report of unknown waste dumping in Liucun Township in December and found more than 200 oil drums of black grease with a pungent odor covering the land. An investigation found the waste was transported from Zouping County in eastern Shandong Province at a cost of 1,200 yuan (US$190) per truck and dumped directly in Liucun.

