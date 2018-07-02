The story appears on
Page A6
July 2, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
18 killed in Hunan bus-truck collision
Eighteen people were killed and 14 others injured in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a truck on a highway in central China, police said on Saturday.
The accident took place at about 8:40pm on Friday in Hunan Province. Video from the scene showed both heavily damaged vehicles along the rain-slicked highway. It appeared that one of the vehicles may have crossed a center divider.
The injured people have been hospitalized. Traffic on the expressway has resumed while the cause of the accident is under investigation.
Speeding, dangerous passing, poorly maintained vehicles and fatigued drivers are most often the cause of serious traffic accidents in China. Friday’s accident appeared to be one of the worst in recent months.
Long-distance buses are a cheaper alternative to high-speed trains or planes, and often reach places that trains or planes do not around the vast country.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.