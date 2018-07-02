18 killed in Hunan bus-truck collision

Home » Nation

Eighteen people were killed and 14 others injured in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a truck on a highway in central China, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place at about 8:40pm on Friday in Hunan Province. Video from the scene showed both heavily damaged vehicles along the rain-slicked highway. It appeared that one of the vehicles may have crossed a center divider.

The injured people have been hospitalized. Traffic on the expressway has resumed while the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Speeding, dangerous passing, poorly maintained vehicles and fatigued drivers are most often the cause of serious traffic accidents in China. Friday’s accident appeared to be one of the worst in recent months.

Long-distance buses are a cheaper alternative to high-speed trains or planes, and often reach places that trains or planes do not around the vast country.