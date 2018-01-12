19 pacts signed as ties strengthen

Home » Nation

CHINA and Cambodia signed 19 aid and investment pacts yesterday in the latest sign of their strengthening relationship.

The agreements, whose value was not disclosed, were signed after talks between China’s Premier Li Keqiang and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen.

They included one between the Overseas Cambodia Investment Corp and China Development Bank for a loan for a new airport in Siem Reap province, and another deal to build a highway from Phnom Penh to the beach resort of Sihanoukville.

Cambodia’s Royal Group of Companies and China Great Wall Industry Corp also agreed to launch the Southeast Asian nation’s first communications satellite.

Li and Hun Sen also discussed exports of sugar to China, and how to encourage Chinese tourists to visit Cambodia, said Eang Sophalleth, an aide to Hun Sen, adding that the Chinese premier said China had pledged aid of more than 1.2 billion yuan (US$185 million) for other projects.