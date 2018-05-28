Advanced Search

May 29, 2018

2 traffickers held with 17.58kg meth

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 May 29, 2018 | Print Edition

Police have detained two suspected drug traffickers and seized 17.58 kilograms of methamphetamine, authorities in Tengchong in southwest China’s Yunnan Province said yesterday.

In early May, police were tipped off that a man and a woman were planning to transport drugs from Myanmar into China. Police set up an investigation team and dispatched officers to border areas.

Two suspects were detained on May 25 near a gas station in Yingjiang County in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture. Police seized 17.58kg of suspected methamphetamine from them.

