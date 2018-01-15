200,000 fewer smokers in the capital

Home » Nation

The number of smokers in Beijing was 3.99 million in 2017, 1.1 percentage points lower than the figure before the city’s smoking ban was enforced in June 2015, according to local authorities.

It amounts to 200,000 fewer smokers in the city over the past two and a half years, according to the municipal health and family planning commission.

Medical institutes in Beijing offered smoking cessation services to over 7.4 million people, and 61 hospitals opened smoking cessation clinics.

Beijing implemented what has been deemed the “strictest smoking ban in history” on June 1, 2015, prohibiting smoking in indoor public places, workplaces and on public transport.

In 2017, 95 percent of the inspected places were operating in accordance with the regulation, much higher than the 77 percent in the middle of 2015. Medical institutions, schools and hotels had the best implementation. Internet cafes and KTVs tended to violate the regulation most frequently.

“We will intensify supervision in 2018 and continue to conduct undercover and targeted inspections,” said Liu Zejun with the commission.