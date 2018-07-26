The story appears on
2019 Youth Games in Taiwan cancelled
A CHINESE mainland spokesperson said yesterday that it was the right decision for the East Asian Olympic Committee to cancel next year’s East Asian Youth Games, originally scheduled to be held in Taiwan, due to some provocative actions by some groups on the island.
In 2014, the EAOC granted the city of Taichung the right to host the games to support the promotion of the Olympics and development of sports in Taiwan. However, some political forces and “Taiwan independence” elements on the island, allowed by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration, have flagrantly challenged the “Olympic model,” bringing huge risks of political disturbances to the games, according to An Fengshan, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.
The island’s delegation takes part in the Olympic Games under the name “Chinese Taipei.” However, some political forces in the island are seeking a so-called “referendum” for the island to join the 2020 Tokyo Olympics “under a proper name,” which is, in essence, a denial of the one-China principle.
“We have always opposed political intervention in sports and have voiced our resolute opposition against such ‘referendum’ provocations multiple times,” An said.
