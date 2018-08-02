Advanced Search

August 2, 2018

21 fraud suspects held

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 2, 2018 | Print Edition

Twenty-one suspects have been arrested for allegedly cheating over 20,000 people of more than 900 million yuan (US$132 million), police in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, said on Tuesday.

An Internet investment platform that received large amounts of money daily but had no actual sales caught police’s attention last December. A probe found that members were lured to transfer money to the platform in the hope of high returns. It suddenly closed in January. Police made several arrests from January to June, detaining 21 suspects.

