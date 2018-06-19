231,564 journalists

Advanced Search

June 20, 2018

Source: Xinhua | June 20, 2018

China had 231,564 press-card holding journalists at the end of 2017, according to a report released by the All-China Journalists Association yesterday.

Newspapers employed 84,761, periodicals 6,324, news agencies 2,849, and 136,224 for radio, TV stations or production firms, while 1,406 worked for news websites. The report noted that “media convergence remains the theme for media development in China in 2017.”

