The story appears on
Page A6
June 20, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
231,564 journalists
China had 231,564 press-card holding journalists at the end of 2017, according to a report released by the All-China Journalists Association yesterday.
Newspapers employed 84,761, periodicals 6,324, news agencies 2,849, and 136,224 for radio, TV stations or production firms, while 1,406 worked for news websites. The report noted that “media convergence remains the theme for media development in China in 2017.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.