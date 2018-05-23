24 held in foreign trash smuggling case

Home » Nation

Customs officers and police in south China’s Guangdong Province have jointly uncovered a smuggling case involving over 200,000 tons of solid waste.

The waste, including various metals and copper, had been imported from other countries since 2014, without a proper license, according to Shantou customs.

Police caught 24 suspects in raids early yesterday morning in the cities of Shantou, Guangzhou, Foshan, and Qingyuan, seizing about 1,000 tons of scrap metals.

The move heralds China’s fresh crackdown on trash smuggling from overseas in a bid to curtail the inflow of foreign garbage and strengthen its “war on pollution.”

China’s customs administration announced the effort yesterday on its Weibo feed but provided no details other than to say the campaign would be “huge.”

The effort comes at a time when authorities across China have been intensifying action against illegal trash imports as part of nationwide plans to clean up the environment and move the economy up the global value chain.

China told the World Trade Organization last year it would stop accepting imports of 24 types of foreign waste by the end of 2017 and that it would phase out shipments of other waste products, including those readily available from domestic sources, by the end of 2019.

The General Administration of Customs said in early April it had seized 110,000 tons of smuggled solid waste this year and arrested 52 people.