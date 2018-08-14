The story appears on
August 15, 2018
24 people injured in twin Yunnan quakes
A TOTAL of 24 people have been injured in two 5.0-magnitude earthquakes that jolted southwest China’s Yunnan Province in the early hours of Monday and yesterday separately, local authorities said.
The epicenter of the latest quake was monitored in Sijie Township, Tonghai County, at 3:50am yesterday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. The previous earthquake hit the town at 1:44am on Monday.
As of 11:30am yesterday, nearly 70,000 residents had been affected by the two temblors, according to the provincial civil affairs department. More than 33,000 residents have been evacuated to safe places. The quakes also caused damages to more than 8,000 houses in the areas.
“We have been at an emergency shelter since Monday as we fear more earthquakes. In the morning, the new quake was so strong that the jolts woke us up,” said Zhu Feng, a resident living in a government-run emergency shelter in Tonghai County.
The provincial earthquake administration launched an emergency response on Monday. Investigation teams have been established and sent to the affected areas.
The provincial civil affairs department has sent tents, folding beds, bedding, and food for affected residents.
