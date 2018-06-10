3 new Tibetan airports

Home » Nation

Tibet plans to build three new airports to promote tourism and economic growth.

The airports will be in Shannan, Xigaze and Ali, said the regional government and the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Construction of the three airports, all above the altitude of 3,900 meters, should begin in 2019.

Capital Airport Holding Company will be responsible for the building of Shannan airport, Shanghai Airport Authority for the one in Xigaze and West Airport Group responsible for Ali.