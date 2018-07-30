3 top ex-officials charged with bribery

Home » Nation

Lu Wei, former deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, was charged with taking bribes, according to the Supreme People’s Procuratorate yesterday.

The Municipal People’s Procuratorate of Ningbo in eastern Zhejiang Province filed the case with the Intermediate People’s Court of Ningbo recently.

Lu was charged with taking advantage of his own positions and using other officials to seek profits for others as well as accepting a huge amount of money and property.

The SPP also announced the prosecution of two other former officials, Mo Jiancheng, former chief of the disciplinary inspection team sent by the Ministry of Finance, and Zhang Jiehui, former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Hebei Provincial People’s Congress.

Both were charged with taking advantage of their positions to seek profits for others and accepting a huge amount of money and property.

Mo’s case was filed by a branch of Beijing’s Municipal People’s Procuratorate with the No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court of Beijing, while Zhang was prosecuted by the Municipal People’s Procuratorate of Taiyuan in Shanxi Province and will be taken to the Intermediate People’s Court of Taiyuan.