The story appears on
Page A6
August 9, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
3 top former officials in the dock for taking bribes
Wang Sanyun, former vice chairman of the Education, Science, Culture and Public Health Committee of the 12th National People’s Congress, has been charged with taking bribes, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate announced yesterday.
The People’s Procuratorate of the city of Zhengzhou in central China’s Henan Province recently filed Wang’s case with the Zhengzhou Intermediate People’s Court, the SPP said.
Wang, who also served as deputy secretary of the Communist Party of China provincial committee of southwestern Guizhou Province, governor of eastern Anhui Province, and secretary of the CPC provincial committee of northwestern Gansu Province, was charged with taking advantage of his positions to benefit others and accepting a huge amount of money and property.
The SPP also announced that prosecutors had indicted two other former officials: Zhou Chunyu, former Anhui vice governor, and Cai Xiyou, former general manager of state-owned chemical firm Sinochem Group.
Zhou will stand trial for taking bribes, concealing offshore deposits, abuse of power, and insider trading, based on investigations by the Provincial People’s Procuratorate of eastern Shandong Province and the public security bureau of Qingdao City.
The People’s Procuratorate of Jinan City in Shandong has filed Zhou’s case with the Jinan Intermediate People’s Court.
Cai will stand trial at Tai’an Intermediate People’s Court in Shandong on charges of bribery by the People’s Procuratorate of Tai’an City, following an investigation by the Shandong Provincial People’s Procuratorate.
He was charged with using his posts to seek profits for others as well as illegally accepting bribes.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.