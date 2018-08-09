3 top former officials in the dock for taking bribes

Home » Nation

Wang Sanyun, former vice chairman of the Education, Science, Culture and Public Health Committee of the 12th National People’s Congress, has been charged with taking bribes, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate announced yesterday.

The People’s Procuratorate of the city of Zhengzhou in central China’s Henan Province recently filed Wang’s case with the Zhengzhou Intermediate People’s Court, the SPP said.

Wang, who also served as deputy secretary of the Communist Party of China provincial committee of southwestern Guizhou Province, governor of eastern Anhui Province, and secretary of the CPC provincial committee of northwestern Gansu Province, was charged with taking advantage of his positions to benefit others and accepting a huge amount of money and property.

The SPP also announced that prosecutors had indicted two other former officials: Zhou Chunyu, former Anhui vice governor, and Cai Xiyou, former general manager of state-owned chemical firm Sinochem Group.

Zhou will stand trial for taking bribes, concealing offshore deposits, abuse of power, and insider trading, based on investigations by the Provincial People’s Procuratorate of eastern Shandong Province and the public security bureau of Qingdao City.

The People’s Procuratorate of Jinan City in Shandong has filed Zhou’s case with the Jinan Intermediate People’s Court.

Cai will stand trial at Tai’an Intermediate People’s Court in Shandong on charges of bribery by the People’s Procuratorate of Tai’an City, following an investigation by the Shandong Provincial People’s Procuratorate.

He was charged with using his posts to seek profits for others as well as illegally accepting bribes.