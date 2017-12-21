The story appears on
Page A6
December 21, 2017
Free for subscribers
Related News
360 ends live broadcasting after criticism
Cyber security firm 360 said yesterday it would end live broadcasting from its surveillance cameras in response to public concerns about privacy.
The company has sold around 5 million 360 smart cameras nationwide, which provide high-definition surveillance in homes, restaurants and shopping centers. But the provision of the Shuidi live broadcast feature recently has raised privacy concerns.
“After serious consideration, we have decided to permanently shut down the live broadcast feature to ensure privacy protection,” 360 said in a statement, adding that it could not resolve all privacy issues.
Netizens criticized the feature after they found live footage from businesses such as shops and restaurants ended up on the Internet without customers’ knowledge. It was alleged that owners and operators of these businesses allowed the footage online via the Shuidi live broadcast feature.
Some netizens spoke out angrily against some of the businesses, media reported.
The viral online footage prompted 25-year-old Chen Feifei to write a public letter last week to Zhou Hongyi, 360’s chairman, in which she implied there was privacy infringement via the Shuidi live broadcasts on the cameras. 360 issued an explanation to say that there was no fault involved.
Chen yesterday welcomed 360’s decision to end the service.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.