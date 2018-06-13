39 drug dealers arrested

Home » Nation

Thirty-nine dealers were arrested in a mass drug trafficking case after a near six-month investigation in southern Guangdong Province, officials said yesterday.

Among those arrested, 16 were Vietnamese, according to the provincial public security department, which also said that 4.79 kilograms of methamphetamine, four pistols and 44 bullets were confiscated. Police in Foshan set up a task force after busting a drug ring of four in January. The remaining suspects were later arrested in eight raids in the cities of Dongguan, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Lufeng.