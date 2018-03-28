Advanced Search

March 29, 2018

3D printing applied to nuclear system

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 March 29, 2018 | Print Edition

Chinese scientists have successfully created a key component module for fusion reactors, using 3D printing.

Scientists from the Institute of Nuclear Energy Safety Technology have applied 3D printing technology in creating the first wall of test blanket module, one of the key components for a fusion reactor.

The dimensional precision of the component meets the design requirements. Their research was published this month. The key component was created with China Low Activation Martensitic steel, a China-developed neutron irradiation resistant steel that is mainly used for fusion reactor and advanced fission reactor.

According to their research, there are many technical problems when using CLAM steel to make the complex components for fusion reactors. With 3D printing technology, the integrated formation of complex structure can be performed and a short manufacturing cycle and high utilization ratio of materials can be realized.

The research shows that 3D printing technology can be applied to manufacturing complex components in the nuclear energy system.

Nation
