3rd duty-free shop planned for island

HAINAN Province plans to establish an offshore duty-free shop in Boao, a town in the city of Qionghai.

Wang Yalin, an official with the provincial finance department, said Hainan’s offshore duty-free shopping policy will cover all outbound tourists, including ship passengers.

The moves will further boost tourism and related industries on the popular resort island, Wang said.

Currently, Hainan has two duty-free shops, one in its capital Haikou and the other in the resort city of Sanya on the southern tip of the island. They target outbound passengers who leave the island by flight or train.

The State Council gave Hainan permission to run a pilot offshore duty-free program in April 2011 in an effort to make the island a world-class tourist destination.