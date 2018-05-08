4 ex-officials in spotlight for violations

Home » Nation

ZHANG Shaochun, former vice minister of finance, is under investigation for “serious violation of discipline and law,” according to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Supervisory Commission yesterday.

The State Council, China’s Cabinet, announced on April 4 that Zhang was no longer vice minister of finance.

Also yesterday, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said three former senior officials of Shaanxi, Hubei and Shanghai have been charged with bribery.

Wei Minzhou, former vice head of the Standing Committee of Shaanxi Provincial People’s Congress; Liu Shanqiao, former vice chairman of the Hubei Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; and Chen Xu, former Party chief and retired procurator-general of Shanghai People’s Procuratorate, were indicted by procuratorates in Hunan, Henan and Guangxi, respectively.

Chenzhou People’s Procuratorate in Hunan Province filed the indictment against Wei to the Chenzhou Intermediate People’s Court. According to the indictment, Wei took advantage of various posts to seek benefits for others and accepted a vast number of bribes.

Prosecutors filed the cases of Liu and Chen to the intermediate courts in Nanyang in Henan Province and Nanning in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, respectively, with both indicted for taking advantage of their posts to seek benefits for others, or securing illegitimate benefits for others through the behaviors of other state functionaries, and taking vast sums in bribes.