Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

August 8, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

4 killed in mine blast

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 8, 2018 | Print Edition

Four people were killed and nine others remain missing in a coal mine accident in southwest China’s Guizhou Province, local authorities said yesterday.

The coal and gas explosion occurred around 9:10pm on Monday in Zimujia coal mine in Panzhou City. The emergency rescue headquarters said the gas density in the mine had been lowered to less than 1 percent from the peak of nearly 40 percent. More than 60 rescuers are searching for the missing underground. The mine belongs to Zhongrong International Trust Co Ltd, with a designed production capacity of 300,000 tons a year.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿