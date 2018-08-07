4 killed in mine blast

Home » Nation

Four people were killed and nine others remain missing in a coal mine accident in southwest China’s Guizhou Province, local authorities said yesterday.

The coal and gas explosion occurred around 9:10pm on Monday in Zimujia coal mine in Panzhou City. The emergency rescue headquarters said the gas density in the mine had been lowered to less than 1 percent from the peak of nearly 40 percent. More than 60 rescuers are searching for the missing underground. The mine belongs to Zhongrong International Trust Co Ltd, with a designed production capacity of 300,000 tons a year.