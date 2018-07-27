The story appears on
Page A2
July 27, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
40 airlines correct their websites
FORTY of 44 international airlines have amended their websites on references to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, China’s civil aviation regulator said yesterday, adding that measures taken by US airlines were still incomplete. China has demanded that foreign firms and airlines list Taiwan as a part of China.
All four of the US airlines now list only Taipei’s airport code and city, but not the name Taiwan. CAAC added it would closely monitor the matter and could decide to take “appropriate steps” depending on the situation.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.