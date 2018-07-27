Advanced Search

July 27, 2018

40 airlines correct their websites

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 27, 2018 | Print Edition

FORTY of 44 international airlines have amended their websites on references to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, China’s civil aviation regulator said yesterday, adding that measures taken by US airlines were still incomplete. China has demanded that foreign firms and airlines list Taiwan as a part of China.

All four of the US airlines now list only Taipei’s airport code and city, but not the name Taiwan. CAAC added it would closely monitor the matter and could decide to take “appropriate steps” depending on the situation.

