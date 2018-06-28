Advanced Search

June 28, 2018

40% of Inner Mongolia in droughtgrip

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 June 28, 2018 | Print Edition

Around 40 percent of north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region is suffering from a persistent drought, causing about 600 million yuan (US$91 million) in economic losses.

According to the regional department of agriculture and animal husbandry, nearly 37 million hectares of grassland and over 35 million livestock had been affected by yesterday.

The recent drought also caused a rat plague, as the rodents are more adaptable to dry weather. The plague has threatened more than 4 million hectares of grassland. In some areas, the rats have ravaged the grassland, eating roots and damaging prairies with their ferocious underground digging.

According to the weather bureau, since mid-June Inner Mongolia has seen 25 percent less rainfall and an 1-degree-Celsius rise in high temperatures than in previous years.

Nation
