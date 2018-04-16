Advanced Search

April 16, 2018

5 die in apartment fire

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 April 16, 2018 | Print Edition

Five people were killed and four others injured in an apartment building fire in east China’s Jiangsu Province early yesterday, local authorities said.

The fire broke out at 0:19am in an apartment building in Huhe Village in the city of Changshu, leaving 130 square meters of floor space in debris, the city government said.

Nine people were sent to hospital, but five died after medical treatment failed.

