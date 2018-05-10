Advanced Search

May 10, 2018

5 die in explosion

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:00 UTC+8 May 10, 2018 | Print Edition

FIVE people were killed early yesterday as a methane gas explosion ripped through a coal mine in central Hunan Province.

The explosion happened at about 3:10am at a coal pit of the Hunan Baodian Qunli Mining Co in Shaodong County. Officials of the provincial work safety authority and the county government have arrived at the site to coordinate the rescue efforts.

 

