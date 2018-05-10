The story appears on
May 10, 2018
5 die in explosion
FIVE people were killed early yesterday as a methane gas explosion ripped through a coal mine in central Hunan Province.
The explosion happened at about 3:10am at a coal pit of the Hunan Baodian Qunli Mining Co in Shaodong County. Officials of the provincial work safety authority and the county government have arrived at the site to coordinate the rescue efforts.
