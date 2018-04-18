The story appears on
Page A8
April 19, 2018
Related News
5 provinces combine to protect migrating cranes
A league to protect red-crowned cranes on migration has been formed by five nature reserves.
The league comprises Yancheng Wetland National Nature Reserve Rare Birds in Jiangsu Province, Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Heilongjiang, Xianghai Nature Reserve in Jilin, Liaoning Liaohekou National Nature Reserve in Liaoning, and Yellow River Delta Nature Reserve in Shandong.
The league will help to ensure the safety of the birds and improve their habitat. The reserves will build a monitoring system sharing migration information and strengthen patrols to protect the birds.
(Xinhua)
