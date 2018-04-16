The story appears on
Page A8
April 16, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
500 sturgeon released
About 500 captive-bred Chinese sturgeon were released into a section of the Yangtze River in central China’s Hubei Province on Saturday. The released sturgeon were aged between 1 and 9 years old.
This is the 60th release by the Chinese Sturgeon Research Institute of China Three Gorges Corp, which has introduced more than 5 million sturgeon to the wild since the 1980s. Believed to have lived at the same time as dinosaurs, the Chinese sturgeon has existed for more than 140 million years. The fish is under national protection.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.