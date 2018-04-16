Advanced Search

April 16, 2018

500 sturgeon released

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 April 16, 2018 | Print Edition

About 500 captive-bred Chinese sturgeon were released into a section of the Yangtze River in central China’s Hubei Province on Saturday. The released sturgeon were aged between 1 and 9 years old.

This is the 60th release by the Chinese Sturgeon Research Institute of China Three Gorges Corp, which has introduced more than 5 million sturgeon to the wild since the 1980s. Believed to have lived at the same time as dinosaurs, the Chinese sturgeon has existed for more than 140 million years. The fish is under national protection.

