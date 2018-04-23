Advanced Search

April 23, 2018

6 detained after drugs bust

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 April 23, 2018 | Print Edition

Police in southwest China’s Chongqing City have detained six suspects and seized 521.5kg of methamphetamine, according to the local police.

In July 2017, an ex-con surnamed Wang caught the attention of local police when he was involved in a drug-dealing case. Investigations showed that Wang had been producing methamphetamine and had other drug dealers selling the drugs in Chongqing and Sichuan Province.

On November 1, 2017, police raided a meth lab in Dianjiang County, Chongqing. They detained the six suspects and confiscated drug making equipment and four vehicles. Other details of the case were not disclosed. The case is under further investigation.

Nation
