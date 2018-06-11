6 drug dealers apprehended

Home » Nation

Police in southwestern Yunnan Province apprehended six suspected drug traffickers and seized 102.6 kilograms of drugs in two recent operations.

Police said they caught four suspects in two vehicles and seized 13.3kg of suspected heroin in the city of Pu’er, on June 4. In a second operation on the same day, police detained two suspects in Menghai County and seized 89.3kg of methamphetamines.

Yunnan is a major area in China’s battle against drugs, as it borders the notorious Golden Triangle, well known as a drug production and trafficking base.