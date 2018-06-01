6 mainland universities in Top 100 school list

Home » Nation

Six universities from China’s mainland have been named among the world’s 100 most prestigious academic institutions, according to the Times Higher Education, which unveiled its World Reputation Rankings 2018 on Wednesday.

China’s Hong Kong has three and Taiwan one in the university rankings. The Chinese mainland also had six institutions in the Top 100 last year while it has two in the Top 20 this year as well.

Tsinghua University and Peking University are in 14th and 17th place, respectively, both equaling their 2017 positions. The other four universities from the mainland that made it into the top 100 are Zhejiang University, Fudan University, University of Science and Technology of China and Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

The annual list, compiled from a globally representative survey of more than 10,000 senior academics, highlights the Top 100 most powerful global university brands. The table’s Top 20 list is completed by 13 American universities, four from the United Kingdom, and one from Japan.

The United States continues to dominate, with Harvard University taking top spot for the eighth consecutive year, and 43 other US institutions making the Top 100.

Europe claims 33 spots while the Asia-Pacific has 23 institutions in the Top 100.

On China’s performance, THE’s Editorial Director of Global Rankings Phil Baty said: “It seems that China’s relentless march up the global league tables has stalled — at least when it comes to the international prestige of its universities. After making major gains in recent years, both China’s top two universities, Peking and Tsinghua, have held steady this year, while other stars from mainland China have slipped.”

“There is no cause for alarm — continued investment built upon decades of spending, alongside increased internationalization in Chinese higher education will no doubt ensure China’s universities continue to strengthen,” he added.

According to THE, its World Reputation Rankings are created using the world’s largest invitation-only academic opinion survey. The 2018 rankings are based on a more than 10,000-strong survey carried out between January 2018 and March 2018.