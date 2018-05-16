Advanced Search

May 17, 2018

6 missing after ship sinks

May 17, 2018

Six people went missing after a cargo ship sank in sea area off southeast Fujian Province, local authorities said yesterday, adding that 11 crew members aboard the cargo ship fell into the water early yesterday, 1.8 nautical miles (3.3 kilometers) off the coast of Tangyu Island of Fuzhou City. The local maritime search and rescue center received a report of the accident at 6:30am. As of 4pm, five people had been rescued.

