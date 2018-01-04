6,000 sites closed due to erotic content

Home » Nation

The Chinese government closed more than 6,000 websites and WeChat accounts containing erotic and indecent content in 2017, said an annual government report yesterday.

The campaign to create a clean and healthy cultural environment made notable progress in 2017, said the report from the National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications.

Several influential streaming websites were closed and a number of streaming show hosts were detained for producing erotic content, the report said.

More than 4.5 million erotic posts were deleted from the Internet at the office’s request during the year, while online service providers removed about 20 million similar posts themselves, the report said.

Authorities cracked a serious case of spreading erotic videos through WeChat, which involved more than 100,000 people in more than 20 provincial-level regions, including underage people.

The public took an active part in the campaign, providing more than 120,000 leads to the office, according to the report.