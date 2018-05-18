The story appears on
Page A6
May 18, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
7 die in rainstorms
Seven people were killed and one was injured after a heavy rain and hail hit Minxian County of Dingxi City in northwest Gansu Province on Wednesday evening.
Six townships were affected, authorities said.
Relatives of each victim have been given 10,000 yuan (US$1,572) and necessities have been allocated to the worst-hit areas.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.