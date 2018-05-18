Advanced Search

May 18, 2018

7 die in rainstorms

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 18, 2018 | Print Edition

Seven people were killed and one was injured after a heavy rain and hail hit Minxian County of Dingxi City in northwest Gansu Province on Wednesday evening.

Six townships were affected, authorities said.

Relatives of each victim have been given 10,000 yuan (US$1,572) and necessities have been allocated to the worst-hit areas.

