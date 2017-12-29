The story appears on
December 29, 2017
7 get jail for fraud tied to girl’s death
Seven people were sentenced to prison yesterday for involvement in a telecom fraud case linked to the death of a high school student last year.
Prime suspect Chen Minghui was handed a life sentence for fraud by the Intermediate People’s Court of Jieyang City, Guangdong Province. The court also seized all his personal assets and deprived him of his political rights for life. The sentences for his accomplices range from 1 year and 4 months to 15 years, the court said.
Cai Shuyan, a high school graduate from Jieyang, committed suicide by jumping into the sea after being defrauded of 9,800 yuan (US$1,500), which she intended to use to pay university tuition fees. The suspects were also found to have made over 1.04 million yuan from victims from June to August 2016, the court said.
