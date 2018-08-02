Advanced Search

August 2, 2018

7 lawyers disqualified

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 2, 2018 | Print Edition

The All China Lawyers Association said that it disqualified seven lawyers in June after they were charged with criminal offenses.

Lawyers’ associations at the national and local levels in the country received 646 complaints targeting lawyers in June. Most of the complaints were about lawyers failing to perform their duties and accepting cases or money illegally, according to an ACLA source. The associations also received 86 petitions concerning infringement of lawyers’ rights, the source added.

