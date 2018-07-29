Advanced Search

July 30, 2018

8 dead in bridge collapse

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 30, 2018 | Print Edition

The collapse of a bridge in east China’s Zhejiang Province was caused by severe weather, local authorities said on Saturday.

Eight people were confirmed dead and three others injured in the incident that took place about 7:40pm Friday in Tonglu County of Hangzhou City, the county government said. Winds of up to 88 kilometers per hour hit the county when the incident happened, according to local meteorological center. All casualties were elderly villagers, said Zhu Xiaodong, a village official. Further investigation is under way.

