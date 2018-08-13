Advanced Search

August 13, 2018

9 die in road mishap

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 13, 2018 | Print Edition

Nine people were killed and three others injured in a road accident on an expressway in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province, yesterday.

According to local police, the accident occurred at 3:58am, and involved three trucks and two passenger vehicles. The three injured are in stable condition.

