August 3, 2018

9 killed as truck flips

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 3, 2018 | Print Edition

Nine people were killed and two others injured after a cement tanker truck overturned and fell on two cars passing by in southern Guangdong Province, according to local police. The accident occurred around 2:40pm on Wednesday near Youmayuan Village, Huidong County. Nine people were confirmed dead after rescue work ended early yesterday. The injured were in stable condition.

