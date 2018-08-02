The story appears on
Page A6
August 3, 2018
9 killed as truck flips
Nine people were killed and two others injured after a cement tanker truck overturned and fell on two cars passing by in southern Guangdong Province, according to local police. The accident occurred around 2:40pm on Wednesday near Youmayuan Village, Huidong County. Nine people were confirmed dead after rescue work ended early yesterday. The injured were in stable condition.
