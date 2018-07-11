The story appears on
Page A6
July 12, 2018
9 missing at sea
Nine people are still missing after their boat lost contact with the coast of eastern Zhejiang Province on Tuesday night, local authorities said yesterday.
Police in Xiangshan County of Ningbo City received a call at about 1am yesterday saying they lost contact with a boat carrying 11 people in the waters northeast of Tantoushan Island at about 10:30pm on Tuesday. Authorities have organized a search and rescue operation, already rescuing two crew members. Rescuers are still trying to locate the ship and the remaining nine people.
