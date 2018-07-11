Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

July 12, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

9 missing at sea

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 12, 2018 | Print Edition

Nine people are still missing after their boat lost contact with the coast of eastern Zhejiang Province on Tuesday night, local authorities said yesterday.

Police in Xiangshan County of Ningbo City received a call at about 1am yesterday saying they lost contact with a boat carrying 11 people in the waters northeast of Tantoushan Island at about 10:30pm on Tuesday. Authorities have organized a search and rescue operation, already rescuing two crew members. Rescuers are still trying to locate the ship and the remaining nine people.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿