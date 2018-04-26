The story appears on
Related News
AI, drones will help to preserve Great Wall
China plans to use artificial intelligence and drones, to inspect, repair and preserve the Great Wall.
The China Foundation For Cultural Heritage Conservation signed an agreement with Intel on Wednesday to explore the use of AI and the company’s drones in the protection of the Great Wall.
A symbol of China, the Great Wall comprises many interconnected walls built between the third century BC and the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). It now faces threats from nature and humans that make restoration difficult.
Most sections were built on steep hills, which makes access for restoration difficult. Researchers can use drones to collect images of the walls, and 3D modeling to find broken sections.
“The use of the latest technologies will provide a new perspective of the protection of the Great Wall, and show us the great potential of science and technology in cultural heritage protection,” said Li Xiaojie, director of the China Foundation for Cultural Heritage Conservation.
