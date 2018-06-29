ARJ21 anniversary

The story appears on
June 29, 2018
China’s first domestically developed regional jet, the ARJ21, received its 100,000th passenger on the second anniversary of its commercial operation yesterday. The Chengdu Airlines flight EU6665, from Chengdu to Shanghai, marked two years of safe and smooth operation for the ARJ21, since it began commercial operations on June 28, 2016, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China, the jet’s developer, said. The 100,000th passenger was presented with a free return ticket on any ARJ21 routes.
