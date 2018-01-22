The story appears on
January 22, 2018
Action to curb cyber pyramid schemes
Chinese police will work with the State Administration for Industry and Commerce in a campaign to eliminate online pyramid schemes, according to the Ministry of Public Security.
The campaign will focus on four types of pyramid schemes, including those that are disguised as rebates, online games, charity or poverty relief which deliberately distort government policies in these areas.
Online pyramid schemes that target vulnerable groups, such as students, the disabled or lower income residents, as well as schemes involving cross-border operations will also receive more attention.
The campaign aims to investigate and punish key members of pyramid scheme groups, “professional” participants, those who help transfer the money, and those in charge of the websites.
It will run alongside another campaign targeted at eliminating disorder on the Internet, strengthening online supervision, and promoting an online community free of pyramid schemes, according to the ministry.
