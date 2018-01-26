Action to curb greenhouse gas emissions

Home » Nation

A joint initiative was launched yesterday to improve the cooling efficiency of China’s air conditioners to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Led by sustainable energy foundation Energy Foundation China (EFC), the Kigali Cooling Efficiency Program China (K-CEP China) aims to maximize mitigation potential in residential and commercial air conditioning from 2018 to 2020, via projects such as developing energy-efficiency standards and labels.

The K-CEP China initiative is part of a wider global collaboration among 18 foundations that jointly committed US$52 million to help developing countries transition to energy efficient, climate-friendly and affordable cooling.

Hydro-fluorocarbons primarily used in air conditioning and refrigeration are powerful greenhouse gases that can be thousands or tens of thousands more potent than carbon dioxide in contributing to global warming, according to the K-CEP.

China is the world’s largest manufacturer and consumer of cooling equipment, with over 130 million room air conditioners produced each year, about 70 percent of the global market, the K-CEP pointed out.

The EFC will work with Chinese government agencies, research institutes, and air-conditioner manufacturers to improve cooling efficiency and promote green products, echoing China’s commitment to a greener economy, said Zou Ji, EFC president.

The National Development and Reform Commission will team up with other ministries to track local usage of environmentally friendly products this year to promote production and procurement of green equipment, according to Wang Shancheng, a senior official with the country’s top economic planner.