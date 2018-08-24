The story appears on
Page A6
August 24, 2018
African swine fever
An outbreak of African swine fever has been discovered in Wenzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said yesterday. On August 17, a suspected outbreak was reported by pig farmers in Yueqing of Wenzhou. The case was confirmed on Wednesday, the ministry said in an online statement. So far, 430 pigs have been affected, of which 340 were killed.
