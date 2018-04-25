Agreement reached ahead of SCO summit

Home » Nation

FOREIGN ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries gathered in Beijing yesterday and reached consensus regarding the SCO Qingdao summit in June.

“This meeting has made political preparations for the summit and laid a solid foundation for its success,” said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who hosted the meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers.

Foreign ministers from the eight member states — China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan — signed 14 documents, including a meeting resolution.

They also reached consensus on deepening solidarity and mutual trust, boosting security cooperation, dovetailing development strategies, strengthening personal exchanges, and expanding the international influence of the SCO.

“The Qingdao summit, with joint efforts from all sides, will be a significant meeting, setting future directions and goals for the SCO and marking a milestone in its history,” Wang said.

The summit will be the first of its kind after a membership expansion last June to include India and Pakistan.

“The fundamental reason why the SCO can keep growing is that its member states have been firmly sticking to the Shanghai Spirit, featuring mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for cultural diversity and pursuit of common development,” Wang said.

He called for taking the summit as an opportunity to review the Shanghai Spirit, strengthen solidarity, mutual trust and cooperation, and forge a closer community with a shared future.