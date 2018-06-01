Advanced Search

June 1, 2018

Agreement to resolve dispute

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 June 1, 2018 | Print Edition

CHINA and the Philippines have agreed to properly manage the maritime disputes through dialogue and negotiation, it was announced yesterday.

Yi Xianliang, director-general of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led a Chinese diplomatic delegation to visit the Philippines on Wednesday and yesterday.

The two sides discussed the current situation of the South China Sea and exchanged views on maritime issues of mutual concern.

Both sides agreed that Beijing and Manila should follow the spirit of consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and properly manage maritime disputes through dialogue and negotiation.

Both sides also agreed to protect peace and stability of the South China Sea, and keep pushing forward pragmatic maritime cooperation in various fields, so as to create a good atmosphere for the healthy and stable development of bilateral relationship.

