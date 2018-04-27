The story appears on
Page A3
April 27, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Air force patrols Taiwan in exercises
A Chinese People’s Liberation Army air force formation conducted island patrols during training yesterday.
The formation was made up of fighters, early warning and surveillance aircraft, and H-6K bombers, which took off from various military airfields.
The formation flew over the Miyako Strait and Bashi Channel, completing an island patrol, the subject of the training.
The air force has conducted a number of island patrols since April 18 to exercise and enhance its capabilities to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Via real combat training at sea, the air force’s combat preparedness has undergone historic changes, air force spokesman Shen Jinke said at a military base in southeastern Fujian Province. “The PLA air force has the resolve, faith and capability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.
Also yesterday, Wu Qian, spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, said: “As to which island the air force patrolled, it was definitely China’s Taiwan Island.”
The series of actions were targeted at “Taiwan independence” elements and their activities, and aimed at protecting the livelihood of the people in Taiwan from such activities, Wu continued, promising further action if the secessionists continue to act recklessly.
Wu also announced yesterday that the Dongfeng-26 ballistic missile has been commissioned into the PLA Rocket Force.
The new medium and long-range ballistic missile was developed by the Chinese and will serve for nuclear strikes in short notice and conventional precision strikes against targets on land and warships.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.