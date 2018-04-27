Advanced Search

April 27, 2018

Air force patrols Taiwan in exercises

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 April 27, 2018 | Print Edition

A Chinese People’s Liberation Army air force formation conducted island patrols during training yesterday.

The formation was made up of fighters, early warning and surveillance aircraft, and H-6K bombers, which took off from various military airfields.

The formation flew over the Miyako Strait and Bashi Channel, completing an island patrol, the subject of the training.

The air force has conducted a number of island patrols since April 18 to exercise and enhance its capabilities to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Via real combat training at sea, the air force’s combat preparedness has undergone historic changes, air force spokesman Shen Jinke said at a military base in southeastern Fujian Province. “The PLA air force has the resolve, faith and capability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

Also yesterday, Wu Qian, spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, said: “As to which island the air force patrolled, it was definitely China’s Taiwan Island.”

The series of actions were targeted at “Taiwan independence” elements and their activities, and aimed at protecting the livelihood of the people in Taiwan from such activities, Wu continued, promising further action if the secessionists continue to act recklessly.

Wu also announced yesterday that the Dongfeng-26 ballistic missile has been commissioned into the PLA Rocket Force.

The new medium and long-range ballistic missile was developed by the Chinese and will serve for nuclear strikes in short notice and conventional precision strikes against targets on land and warships.

