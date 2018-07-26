The story appears on
July 26, 2018
Airlines comply on one-China principle
THE Chinese Foreign Ministry hailed “positive steps” after major US airlines moved to comply with the one-China principle and list Taiwan as part of China. “To the foreign airlines which have undertaken the reforms, we give our approval,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said yesterday. “Like other carriers, American is implementing changes to address China’s request. Air travel is a global business, and we abide by the rules in countries where we operate,” an spokesperson said.
