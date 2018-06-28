The story appears on
June 28, 2018
Airport metal roof
A GIANT metal roof has been installed on the newest airport terminal in Qingdao in eastern Shandong Province, China’s first stainless steel roof for an airport terminal. A special kind of 0.5mm thick stainless material was developed to withstand strong winds, torrential rain and marine corrosion as Qingdao is a coastal city.
