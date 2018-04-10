The story appears on
Page A3
April 10, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
All island vehicles to run on new energy
CHINA’S island province of Hainan plans to have all its vehicles run on new energy by 2030, provincial Governor Shen Xiaoming said yesterday.
“We are considering island-wide use of new-energy vehicles by 2030,” Shen said at the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference.
The government vehicles will be switched to NEVs first, then vehicles for public use like buses and taxis, and finally private cars, he said.
“We hope to be a model for global island economies in the promotion of green development,” said Shen, adding that global warming is an issue of survival for the tropical island.
Hainan, endeavoring to build itself into an international tourism island, has more than 9 million people and about 1.2 million vehicles. It plans to introduce 5,600 NEVs into the market and build more than 10,000 recharging posts this year.
China signed the Paris Agreement in April 2016, giving a strong push to international efforts against global warming.
China expects the total production and sales of NEVs to hit 5 million by 2020.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.